Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2018, file photo, tennis star Serena Williams speaks in Las Vegas. Serena Williams goes topless and sings “I Touch Myself” in a video to promote breast cancer awareness month. With her hands covering her breasts, Williams writes in the Instagram post that the video took her out of her “comfort zone.” But she said she wanted to do it because early detection saves so many lives. John Locher, File AP Photo