Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin indicted in aggravated assault case

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin has been indicted in a March aggravated assault case after his girlfriend accused him of beating her severely at his North Texas home.
The Friday indictment came after investigators obtained and reviewed video from the security system in Boykin's Mansfield, Texas, home. Officials say the video showed what appears to have been the March 21 assault that the woman alleges broke her jaw.
Boykin has been free on bond and has denied the allegations.
The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from its practice squad shortly after the initial reports of the incident.
He was arrested in Dallas last year when a vehicle he was a passenger in hit several people on a sidewalk. He fled the scene on foot but was later arrested on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. The case was later dismissed.
In 2015, Boykin was arrested for assaulting a police officer and public intoxication shortly before the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio and was suspended for the game. He pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest in June 2016 and received a year of deferred adjudication probation.
