French scholar names model for artist Courbet’s famous nude

This undated photo taken by Nadar and provided by the BNF (Bibilotheque Nationale de France) shows opera dancer Constance Queniaux. She was a courtesan living from subsidies provided by rich men - but preferring the company of women - and ended her life as a very honorable patroness helping orphans. Mademoiselle Constance Queniaux was 34 in 1966 when the French master Gustave Courbet painted her in L’Origine du monde (The Origin of the World), a realistic close up of a woman’s naked torso, legs spread and face hidden by a rumpled sheet. French literature expert Claude Schopp found by chance the mention of her name in a letter by French writer Alexandre Dumas fils, the son of The Three Musketeers’ author. BNF via AP Nadar