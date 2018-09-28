Wanda Sykes’ jokes about Trump lead to heckling, walkouts

FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Wanda Sykes arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Snatched” at the Regency Village Theatre. Over a dozen angry fans walked out or were kicked out of Sykes’ show in New Jersey for heckling her when she opened with a series of jokes about President Donald Trump. Sykes began her set Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Red Bank making fun of how the general public seems to be aging more quickly from stress during Trump’s administration. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision