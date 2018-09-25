Hammer vs Shields: Women’s blockbuster fight is on

FILE - At left, in a March 11, 2017, file photo, Claressa Shields poses with her North American Boxing Federation middleweight championship belt after she defeated Szilvia Szabados, in Detroit. At right, in an Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, five-time world boxing champion Christina Hammer, of Germany, holds her title belts during a news conference, in Detroit. Shields will face Hammer in a middleweight unification bout Nov. 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo