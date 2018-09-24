CBS star Weatherly says Moonves situation is ‘complicated’

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2016, file photo, Michael Weatherly participates in the “Bull” panel during the CBS Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weatherly is a fixture at CBS. He played Anthony DiNozzo on “NCIS” from 2001 until 2016, when he left to star in his own CBS series called “Bull.” It’s that history with the network that Weatherly says makes it difficult to comment on Les Moonves’ resignation earlier this month as chief of CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision