Cosby to fight ‘sexually violent predator’ tag at sentencing

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, comedian and Navy veteran Bill Cosby speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony in Philadelphia. Cosby’s sentencing hearing Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 is set to start with testimony about his sex offender evaluation and a fierce debate over whether he should be deemed a “sexually violent predator.” The stakes are high given the lifetime counseling, community alerts and public shaming the designation would trigger. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo