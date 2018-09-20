Dwayne Johnson backs stuntman’s film honoring Knievel jump

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, stuntman Eddie Braun sits in the cockpit of the “Evel Spirit”, a steam-powered rocket, at the team’s shop in Twin Falls, Idaho. The new documentary titled “Stuntman”, backed by the production company of action star Dwayne Johnson, is a nearly 90-minute film about Braun’s career as a stuntman and his successful jump over the Snake River Canyon in a steam-powered rocket cycle on Sept. 16, 2016. The Times-News via AP, File Drew Nash