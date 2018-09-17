Man charged in connection with Alaska girl’s death

FILE - This undated file photo that is part of a missing person poster released by Alaska State Troopers shows Ashley Johnson-Barr. Authorities in Alaska say a 10-year-old girl has been found dead Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 more than a week after she was reported missing in a remote Inupiat Eskimo town on Alaska’s northwestern coast. Alaska State Troopers said Friday that Ashley Johnson-Barr’s remains were found east of Kotzebue. (Alaska State Troopers via AP, File)