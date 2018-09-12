David Hockney painting expected to break auction records

This undated photo provided by Christie’s Images Ltd. 2018, shows a painting by David Hockney entitled “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures).” Christie’s expects the painting to set a new record for a work by a living artist sold at auction, in their November 2018 sale. The previous record was held by Jeff Koons’ ”Balloon Dog,” which sold for $58.4 million in 2013. (Christie’s Images Ltd. 2018 via AP)