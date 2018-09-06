UK music exports buoyant but ‘bad Brexit deal’ risks loom

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran speaks during a press conference for the film ‘Songwriter’ during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany. The trade body representing British music warned Thursday, Sept. 6 that the industry’s financial fortunes, currently sky-high as a result of the popularity of the likes of Ed Sheeran, could be damaged in the event of a “bad Brexit deal.” Markus Schreiber, FILE AP Photo