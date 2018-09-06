Inquest: Cranberries singer O’Riordan drowned after drinking

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008 file photo, Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan performs during the European Border Breakers awards, or EBBA awards, in Cannes, southern France. A coroner said Thursday Sept. 6, 2018, that The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died accidentally from drowning due to alcohol intoxication. Bruno Bebert, File AP Photo