Louis C.K. performs after admitting sexual misconduct

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the “Better Things” panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Comedian Louis C.K. has returned to the stage for apparently the first time after he admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct. He made an unannounced appearance Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at the Comedy Cellar in New York City’s Greenwich Village. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision