NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - In this June 5, 2012 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II, center, accompanied by Prince Charles, left, and Prince William, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in central London, to conclude the four-day Diamond Jubilee celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne. On Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that Queen Elizabeth II will pass the crown directly to her grandson Prince William, are untrue. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo