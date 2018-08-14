The Latest: Trump calls former aide Omarosa a ‘dog’

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Evan Vucci AP