Capitol Watch: Cuomo continues to duck debates

Cynthia Nixon is calling out Gov. Andrew Cuomo for ducking debates ahead of next month's Democratic primary for governor.
The two-term incumbent pledged to debate Nixon months ago but so far hasn't agreed to a time, date or format.
The former "Sex and the City" star and liberal activist says Cuomo is trying to avoid a public exchange.
Cuomo's campaign spokeswoman says a debate will happen once the details are worked out.
Cuomo's running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, has also brushed off demands to set a debate date from her primary opponent, Jumaane Williams.
Four years ago Cuomo refused to debate his primary opponent, Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout.
She's now running for attorney general.
Comments