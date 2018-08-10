Porn star lawyer Avenatti takes his fighting message to Iowa

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, drinks a beer at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Avenatti’s crusade for the porn actress taking on President Donald Trump has already catapulted him to cable news stardom and endeared him to many frustrated liberals. Now the self-styled “dragon slayer” is taking his message to Iowa Democrats. The Des Moines Register via AP Zach Boyden-Holme