All-Pro safety no longer needs Deion Sanders’ tweet for fuel

Tennessee Titans defensive back Kevin Byard (31) waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Byard has been called just a “fan” on Twitter by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Well, Byard is busy working hard for a follow-up to his second season in the NFL when he tied for the league-lead with eight interceptions earning both All Pro and Pro Bowl honors. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP