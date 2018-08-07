Ellie Goulding announces engagement to Caspar Jopling

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Oct.2, 2017, British singer Ellie Goulding arrives at Stella McCartney’s Spring-Summer 2018 ready to wear fashion collection in Paris. A notice in the Times of London newspaper published Tuesday Aug. 7, 2018, announces the engagement of Ellie Goulding to her art dealer partner Caspar Jopling. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE) Christophe Ena AP