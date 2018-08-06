Pink in Sydney hospital with stomach virus, cancels 3rd show

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday, Aug. 6, with a virus, forcing her to postpone a second show, her promoter said. The singer’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour’s first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor’s orders. She battled through a Saturday night show. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision