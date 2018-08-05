Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction

FILE - In this Saturday, March 24, 2018, file photo, Demi Lovato performs “Skyscraper” during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control in Washington. Lovato says in her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital that she remains committed to overcoming addiction. In a post on Instagram, Lovato thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs on July 24. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo