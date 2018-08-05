‘Mission: Impossible’ bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office

FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from “Mission: Impossible - Fallout.” Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Impossible -- Fallout” topped ticket sales for the second straight weekend with an estimated $35 million despite newcomer “Christopher Robin.” According to studio estimates Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, the sixth “Mission: Impossible” installment has amassed $124 million in its first 10 days of release. (Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File) Chiabella James AP