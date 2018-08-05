Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter’s mind

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without parole. Holmes was convicted of killing 12 people and injuring 70 in the attack. In a new book and an interview with The Associated Press, psychiatrist William H. Reid, who spent hours talking with Holmes, says what led Holmes to open fire was a vortex of his mental illness, his personality and his circumstances, along with other, unknown factors. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File) RJ Sangosti AP