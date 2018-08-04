GOP grumbles as Donald Trump reshapes midterm campaigns

In this Aug. 2, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump, right, greets Senate candidate Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. More than 2,600 candidates are running in the midterm elections. But for the president, the election comes down to one person: Donald Trump. With the primary calendar winding down, Trump’s me-first strategy is prompting a wave of concern within his own party. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke AP