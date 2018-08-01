Sheriff: Radio host Art Bell died of prescription overdose

FILE - In this March 7, 1997, file photo, late night talk show host Art Bell sits near a satellite dish at his home in Pahrump, Nev. Authorities in Nevada say Bell, a syndicated radio host best known for nightly shows in the 1990s about paranormal themes and conspiracy theories, died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly posted a brief Facebook announcement Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, saying that an autopsy determined the 72-year-old Bell died April 13 at home in Pahrump of “multiple drug intoxication from his own lawfully prescribed prescriptions.” (Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File) Aaron Mayes AP