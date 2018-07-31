Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber 3 years before attack

FILE - In this Tuesday May 23, 2017 file photo, couple embrace under a billboard in Manchester, England, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead. The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert. Britain’s Daily Mail reported Tuesday, July 31, 2018 that the HMS Enterprise picked up Salman Abedi and more than 100 other British citizens from the Libyan coast and took them to Malta, where they flew back to the U.K. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Kirsty Wigglesworth AP