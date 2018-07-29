‘black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris leaving ABC Studio

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Kenya Barris participates in the “Black-ish’” panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Barris, the creator of the ABC comedy “black-ish” is leaving the network. Barris confirmed his departure from ABC Studios in an Instagram post Friday, July 27, 2018, in which he thanked those who had helped him and said he was “nervous but ready” for his next steps. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP