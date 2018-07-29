Stolen sculpture of Mighty Mouse returned to Wichita artist

A Wichita artist says he's elated that a sculpture of Mighty Mouse that was stolen from his home has been returned.
Christopher Gulick says the 200-pound wooden sculpture was taken from his front porch Wednesday. Another artist gave him the sculpture more than 20 years ago.
KSNW-TV reports a Wichita resident called police after discovering the mouse in his yard Sunday.
Gulick says he's glad to have Mighty Mouse back but he will have to do some work to repair parts that were damaged.
Gulick said someone made a poor choice in stealing the sculpture but he's grateful to the man who called police when he found it.
