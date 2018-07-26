FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear Thursday, July 26, 2018, before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear Thursday, July 26, 2018, before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

No dispute over children in Donald Trump Jr., wife divorce

The Associated Press

July 26, 2018 07:03 AM

NEW YORK

A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce.

State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz told the couple Thursday that they had protected their five children from an "invasive legal process."

Norman Heller, a lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., said the couple expects to resolve financial issues within weeks.

The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes.

The Trumps were married in 2005. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they said in a joint statement that they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

