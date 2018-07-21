Colorful mural dresses up downtown Sitka wall

Sitka's downtown district has received extra color and flair, thanks to local artist Kija Elstad.
Her expansive under-the-sea mural, receiving its finishing coat this week, adorns the alley next to Harry Race Pharmacy and brings hermit crabs and jellyfish, barnacle clusters and kelp to Lincoln Street.
Elstad told the Sentinel that the idea for the mural sprung out of a conversation with Trish White of Harry Race Pharmacy, who told Elstad she appreciated her body of work.
"I said, 'It would be great to put something on the wall someday,'" Elstad recalled. "And, she said, 'Oh yeah, that would be awesome. What do you have in mind?'"
Elstad drew up a small-scale draft of her vision for the wall that would ultimately be "almost identical" to the final product. The scene, full of swimming sea creatures and swaying kelp, pays tribute to Sitka's proximity to and dependence on the ocean, she said. Familiar faces from "Sponge Bob" and "Finding Nemo" are tucked in amid the anemones and rock piles, and a whale, "large and in charge," presides over the seascape.
"We live in a place where the ocean is really important to our way of life, so I wanted to get something that was kind of reflective a little bit of what's out there and around us, all around us, since we're on an island, and also throw in a little fantasy here and there for the kids to enjoy," Elstad said.
She received the green light from White, and also benefited, she said, from the support of her employer; in addition to creating art, Elstad works for the city electric department as the temporary on-call meter reader.
"I approached my employers about what I wanted to do, and they were really on board with seeing this happen, seeing the community get something bright and cheerful," she said.
She started painting the first week in July, rented a lift from Birch Equipment, and worked long hours around the workday to finish the mural within ten days.
"I would go to work, and get off work, and come down here and paint," Elstad remembered. "I'd stay here until ten o'clock at night sometimes."
Luckily, she had help.
Her son, Aaron, 10, will start fifth grade in the fall, and is enthusiastic about art projects - both his mother's and his own.
"I helped with the reflection on the tail of the whale, and I also helped with the orange on the kelp," he said. "I work on a lot of projects at home. Right now, I'm working on my costume for Halloween and a RoboCop statue for my dad's next birthday."
Elstad also enlisted the help of curious passersby, she said, turning tourists and spectators into participants in the project.
"Anybody that would walk by and spend more than five minutes here, I would put a brush in their hand," she said. "For the most part, everybody did well because it is on such a large scale."
The mural has not yet been named, and Elstad said she plans on appealing to the public for help on that front, too. Within the next week, she said, she may call for suggestions on Sitka Chatters and run a contest for the name's selection.
This is Elstad's first mural in Sitka, but she has contributed to restoration projects and murals down on the Oregon Coast and is a mainstay of the local art scene: her work has been showcased in Sitka galleries, and she conducts paint and sip classes at the Wild Arts Gallery.
She expressed hope that her alley seascape will be but one of many murals to crop up around town.
"What I'd really like to see happen is more of this, and I'd like to see different styles," she said. "We have so many artists in town, and I think it would really brighten Sitka up to get a bunch of these all over. I'd really like to see more color around Sitka...It's a beautiful place, and we have a lot of spaces that are empty that I think would make absolutely great canvases."
Elstad said she is particularly interested in involving a younger crowd in large-scale beautification projects, and broaching the possibility of collaboration with the Greater Sitka Arts Council and local business owners.
As for Elstad herself, she is constantly scanning Sitka for blank canvases.
"I have my eye on, basically, any empty wall I can find," she said. "I always look at it, and I think about what could go up there, and how beautiful it would be."
