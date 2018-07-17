Homegirl Cafe offers ‘platos’ by ex-gang members with hope

Maria Hidalgo, 26, talks to her co-worker while preparing in the kitchen at Homegirl Cafe Monday, July 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. The LA breakfast and lunch spot with a Latino twist, offers a unique dining experience with food prepared by former gang members gaining new skills. The popular cafe in the city’s Chinatown allows visitors to relish carefully crafted meals while getting inspired by former inmates who willingly tell stories on how they are seeking a better life. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong AP