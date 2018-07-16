Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, actor Johnny Depp poses at the world premiere of the film “Murder on the Orient Express,” in London. Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business managers that put a spotlight on the actor’s spending. Depp’s representatives said on Monday, July 16, 2018, that Depp had settled litigation filed against The Management Group, which he accused in January 2017 seeking more than $25 million over alleged financial abuse and negligence. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Vianney Le Caer Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP