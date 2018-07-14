Papillion teen going places with tenor sax

In this June 13, 2018, photo, Cole Palensky, center, plays the tenor saxophone during a summer jazz band camp ensemble rehearsal in Omaha, Neb. The Omaha world-Herald reports that now, as he prepares for his last year at Papillion-La Vista South High School, Cole will spend the next month with NYO Jazz, an elite group of young instrumentalists who will study with master musicians, play at Carnegie Hall in New York City and take a two-week tour of Europe. Omaha World-Herald via AP Kayla Wolf