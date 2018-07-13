Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker’s mother asks Putin to pardon him

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at a court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The mother of a jailed Ukrainian filmmaker who has been refusing food for nearly two months is asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon him it was reported on Friday, July 13, 2018. Oleg Sentsov, a vocal opponent of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for conspiracy to commit terror acts. (AP Photo, file) AP