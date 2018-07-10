Spears, Smith to write 'Castor and Patience' for Cincinnati

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith stands in a rotunda of the Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, N.M. Composer Gregory Spears and Smith have been commissioned by the Cincinnati Opera to write "Castor and Patience," a story of black cousins in the American South who disagree about the future of land they inherited. The company said Tuesday, July 10, that the work will premiere at the Corbett Theater in July 2020. Mary Hudetz, File AP Photo