AP PHOTOS: Anonymous bones of civil war dead laid to rest

In this June 21, 2018 photo, villagers walk behind coffins during the funeral procession for 172 unidentified people who were exhumed from what was once a military camp, before burying them in the same area where they were discovered in San Juan Comalapa, Guatemala. The United Nations has documented the disappearance of 45,000 people during the 36 years of civil war in Guatemala, and the murder of another 200,000. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo