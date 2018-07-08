Chinese tech giant Tencent plans US listing for music arm

In this Nov. 20, 2017, photo, a woman wears her earphones as she walks past mascots representing the various platforms owned by Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings Limited during a promotion of Tencent Video, a video streaming service, in Beijing, China. Tencent, China's most valuable tech company and the operator of the popular WeChat social media platform, says it plans to spin off its streaming music service on a U.S. stock exchange. Ng Han Guan AP Photo