Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Stan Lee arrives at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Los Angeles. A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Lee does not in fact represent him. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Ruth Kleman said that she did not recognize Tom Lallas as Lee’s lawyer, and dissolved the temporary restraining order against Lee’s former personal adviser Keya Morgan. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision