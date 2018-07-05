Scarlett Johansson's plans to play trans man spurs backlash

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Scarlett Johansson arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. Johansson’s plans to portray a transgender man has sparked a backlash from many who object to cisgender actors playing trans roles. Earlier this week, Johansson was announced to star in the film “Rub & Tug,” about prostitution ring leader Dante “Tex” Gill,” who was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man. Since then, many transgender actors and advocates have criticized the production for Johansson’s casting. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision