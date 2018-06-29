Women make World Cup telecast history in US, UK, Germany

Aly Wagner talks during an interview, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in New York. Fox's Aly Wagner and Telemundo's Viviana Vila are the first in-match analysts on U.S. broadcast television for soccer's showcase, the FIFA World Cup. BBC's Vicki Sparks is making a similar breakthrough in Britain, as is ZDF's Claudia Neumann in Germany. Meanwhile, Kate Abdo is Fox's start-of-the-day studio show anchor in Red Square Mark Lennihan AP Photo