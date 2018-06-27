Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

FILE - In this March 4, 2005 file photo, music producer Joseph Jackson, father of popstar Michael Jackson, appears at a news conference in Lindlar near Cologne, western Germany. Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and their talented siblings, who took his family from poverty and launched a musical dynasty, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018. He was 89.(AP Photo Hermann J. Knippertz, File)