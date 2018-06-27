Jury: Dr. Dre's Beats headphones owes ex-partner $25 million

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Jimmy Iovine, left, and Dr. Dre, right, attend the WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards in New York. A jury has found that Dr. Dre, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and their headphone company Beats Electronics owe a former partner $25.2 million in royalties. AP, File Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision