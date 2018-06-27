Louvre Abu Dhabi to put 'Salvator Mundi' on display Sept. 18

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, an employee poses with Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" on display at Christie's auction rooms in London. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced Wednesday June 27, 2018, that Leonardo da Vinci’s Renaissance oil painting of Christ 'Salvator Mundi' will be put on display at The Louvre Abu Dhabi from Sept. 18. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo