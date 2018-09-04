Nick Jonas spotted shooting music video at Central Coast beach

San Luis Obispo County has another celebrity sighting — musician Nick Jonas was seen shooting a music video at the Pacific Dunes Ranch in Oceano on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service