More ski resorts begin snowmaking in Sierra. Here’s what it looks like

With the temperatures dropping in the Sierra Nevada, more ski resorts are firing up their snow-making machines.

Heavenly and Northstar began making snow on Sunday for the first time this season as temperatures hit the single digits. Kirkwood will be revving up its snow-making systems later this week.

Meanwhile, snow can be seen in the base area at Squaw Valley and off the Red Dog, Squaw Creek, SnoVentures and Exhibition chairlifts. At Alpine Meadows, snow is being laid down on trails like Weasel, under the Treeline Cirque chairlift. On Sunday, low temperatures there dropped to 15 degrees.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has announced it will open November 25, the day before Thanksgiving if conditions permit.