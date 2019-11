Entertainment Jim Carrey is back: Watch movie trailer for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ November 12, 2019 11:38 AM

Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend, a human named Tom Wachowski. They join to prevent the evil of Dr. Robotnik. Release date is February 14, 2020. Stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz.