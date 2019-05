Entertainment See the droid DJ at the Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge cantina May 30, 2019 05:53 PM

See the star of Oga's Cantina at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Rex the droid DJ. The new "Star Wars"-themed land opens at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Friday, May 31, 2019, and Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019.