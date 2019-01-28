Keeping up with Kim Kardashian West? Here’s why she visited the California Capitol today

Kim Kardashian West, celebrity taste-maker and internet-breaker, paid a visit to the Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Kardashian West is passionate advocate for prison inmates who she believes have been treated unjustly, tweeting about their cases often. She’s taken the cause all the way to the Oval Office.

On Monday, Kardashian West met with Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins of San Diego and she spoke with lawmakers who earlier in the day proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow parolees to vote.

If ratified, the so-called “Free the Vote Act” would allow about 48,000 California parolees to cast ballots.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has championed her cause in Sacramento.

She tweeted in July 2018 that she hoped then-Gov. Jerry Brown would sign Assembly Bill 2550, which prohibited male correctional officers from conducting pat-down searches on female inmates. Brown did sign that bill on Aug. 20.

Kardashian West’s visit to the Legislature made quite a stir, with several lawmakers tweeting pictures of themselves with the celeb.

It began when McCarty tweeted a selfie of himself with the Instagram superstar.

Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Los Angeles, tweeted that is was nice to see one of his constituents.

Always nice to welcome constituents from the 45th Assembly District to the State Capitol. Thanks @KimKardashian for stopping by! pic.twitter.com/CXxwrtO2ud — Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (@ASMGabriel) January 28, 2019

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, tweeted a group photo featuring Kardashian West and several lawmakers, writing, “When you show up to work and @KimKardashian is there.”