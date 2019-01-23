Avila Beach spot makes list of America’s 25 most romantic hotels

Looking for a romantic getaway?

The Avila La Fonda Hotel in Avila Beach was recently named one of TripAdvisor’s top 25 hotels for romance in the United States, as part of the travel review site’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice awards.

The hotel, located at 101 San Miguel St., ranked No. 21 on the list, according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor picked the award winners based on millions of reviews and opinions gathered from travelers throughout the world, the site said.

In 2019, TripAdvisor recognized 7,182 properties in 94 countries.

Awards for hotels were divided into 10 categories, including bargain, family and luxury, according to TripAdvisor.

In the United States, California and Florida had the highest number of recognized hotels, with 22 each, TripAdvisor said.





The site handed out awards in 2018 for best airlines, beaches, museums, restaurants and vacation rentals, among other categories.

To see the complete list of 2019 Travelers’ Choice award winners, go to www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice.