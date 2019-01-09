Get ready to binge: Here’s what you can expect from Netflix in 2019

It’s a new year, and that means new Netflix releases. From Netflix original movies to new seasons of your favorite Netflix series, 2019 is panning out to be quite binge-worthy. Here’s what to expect:
“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” season 3: Available now
This Netflix series is based on the popular books by Lemony Snicket and premiered its first season in 2017. Its cast features Tony- and Emmy-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, an evil uncle to the Baudelaire orphans whose goal is to get the children’s inheritance. Season 3 will be the final season in the series.
“Comedians of the World”: Available now
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A stand-up comedy series, this laughter-filled Netflix original brings together 47 comedians from 13 regions around the world. Featured comedians include Chris D’Elia, Neal Brennan and Nicole Byer.
“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”: Available now
In this show, Marie Kondo connects with families and helps them declutter their homes. Watch all eight episodes of this series, and you might just bring out the neat freak within.
“Friends From College,” season 2: Jan 11
The first season of this series premiered in 2017 and told the story of six friends from Harvard and their relationship troubles. Season 2 promises to dive deeper into the group’s relationships and struggles. The show’s lead actors include Fred Savage and “How I Met Your Mother’s” Cobie Smulders.
“The Last Laugh”: Jan 11
This comedy tells the story of a talent manager who moves to a retirement home, only to reconnect with an old client who convinces him to get back out there. This one features big names like Chevy Chase, Richard Dreyfuss and Andie MacDowell.
“Carmen Sandiego”: Jan 18
If you ever played the 1985 video game “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” or 1990s PBS game show spinoff, this Netflix original series might be for you. The star of the show is, of course, Carmen Sandiego, who Netflix describes as a “modern day Robin Hood.” And law enforcement sees her as a master criminal as she steals to give back to victims around the world.
“Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”: Jan 18
This one falls into the documentary category, for all you docu-junkies out there. It tells the story of Fyre: a supposed luxury music festival in the Bahamas described as A-list. But when guests arrived, they discovered the festival was anything but luxurious.
“Grace and Frankie,” season 5: Jan 18
This comedy series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two women whose husbands come out as gay and leave them for each other. The women bond over this experience, and the rest is history. Grace and Frankie’s first season premiered in 2015.
“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”: Jan 24
Calling all crime nuts. This documentary includes never-before-heard interviews from Ted Bundy, who used his good looks and charm to slay more than 30 women in the 1970s. The film promises to take watchers into the mind of one of the worst serial killers in American history.
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” season 4: Jan 25
Created by Tina Fey and starring “The Office’s” Ellie Kemper, this Netflix series tells the story of a woman who is rescued from a cult and must figure out how to live a normal life in modern day New York City. Its first season was released in 2015.
“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind:” March 1
This film is based on the true story of William Kamkwamba, a 13-year-old boy who lives in Malawi. He finds a unique way to save his village from famine.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” season 2: April 5
The first season of this series was released in October, and it received a lot of positive feedback. The show tells the stories of Sabrina the Teenage Witch – a half-witch, half-mortal – who must navigate the human world while battling evil forces.
“Stranger Things 3:” July 4
This series premiered in 2016 and quickly gained a strong following. The first season tells the story of the search for a missing boy and the supernatural forces searchers encounter along the way, including the “Upside Down.”
Comments